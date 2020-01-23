Patrick Mahomes has worn Team Luke bracelet in every NFL game

LUBBOCK, Texas – When Patrick Mahomes takes the field for the Super Bowl on February 2, he will be wearing a little piece of Lubbock on his wrist. Mahomes, for every game, wears a Luke Siegel bracelet.

On July 8, 2015, Luke Siegel had a golf cart accident in South Lubbock that would cost him the use use his limbs and his voice.

Luke and Tim Siegel

Luke’s dad, Tim Siegel, started a non-profit called Team Luke Hope for Minds. It raises money for families whose children had severe head injuries and needs financial help.

The foundation started in January 2018 and has already given out more than $350,000 to families in 19 different states.

Tim Siegel was a tennis coach at Texas Tech for 23 years. Even before the accident, he and Luke met Patrick Mahomes many times.

FILE – Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

After the accident, Mahomes has been a big supporter of the cause even wearing Team Luke cleats during football games.

Tim says Mahomes has worn the Team Luke bracelet in every single NFL game he has played and when it broke during the Patriots game Mahomes called him to get a new one replaced. He says this partnership has not only helped the foundation but his family as well.

KAMC’s Kelsee Pitman will have the full story tonight at 6 PM.