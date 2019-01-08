Person of interest in Levelland woman's murder transferred to jail in Abilene Ricky Don Henderson [ + - ] Ricky Don Henderson [ + - ]

LUBBOCK, TX - Ricky Don Henderson has been transferred to Taylor County jail related to a felony warrant from the Taylor County jurisdiction. He was previously held in the Hockley County jail on a parole violation. There is currently a parole hold in place keeping him in jail.

Henderson was named as the sole person of interest in the murder case of 20-year-old Jeannie Quinn in December. Quinn went missing from Levelland in April. days later her body was found hanging in a wooded area in Abilene.

He's also listed as a person of interest in the missing persons case of his wife Stephane Meeks Henderson. She went missing from Levelland more than 20 years ago.

Court documents referred to Henderson as Quinn's boyfriend at the time of her death.