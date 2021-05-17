Planned Parenthood files lawsuit against Lubbock; Levelland passes sanctuary city ordinance

LUBBOCK and LEVELLAND, Texas — Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas and the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas have done what many expected they would and filed a lawsuit against the City of Lubbock.

The lawsuit claimed the newly passed Sanctuary City of the Unborn Ordinance violates a patient’s constitutional rights and Texas state law.

The City of Lubbock responded to the suit saying they will vigorously defend the ordinance that was passed in early May. Lawyers out of Austin and Lubbock are ready to defend the City in this suit.

But while Lubbock is facing a lawsuit, the City of Levelland also took the first step in its city council meeting Monday to pass it’s own version of a sanctuary city ordinance.

The City heard public comment before the vote, and not a single commenter spoke out against the ordinance.

The ordinance, while not much different than Lubbock’s, would outlaw abortion within city limits at any stage of pregnancy, and make it illegal to aid anyone in getting an abortion within the city.

The main difference between the situation in Lubbock and Levelland, is that Levelland does not currently have a clinic that provides abortions.

Mayors from Big Spring and Whiteface even made the trip to share their experiences with passing similar ordinances.

“During the process we were contacted by the ACLU and encouraged not to adopt it. After adoption, we got a less than friendly letter from the ACLU,” said Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason.

“[Whiteface was the] 13th [city] to pass this ordinance and I’m not sorry yet. We’ve never been sued,” said Mayor of Whiteface, Judy Deavours.

But the federal suit Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas filed against Lubbock claims that when the ordinance takes effect on Jun. 1st, it will prohibit folks from exercising their constitutional rights, and that Lubbock will be violating state law.

The lawsuit is requesting the courts find the Lubbock ordinance invalid under both Texas state law and the 14th amendment.

The Levelland ordinance will have to be read and approved a second time by the city council at their next meeting before it is official, but as far as the Lubbock ordinance, as of now it is still set to take effect on Jun. 1st.