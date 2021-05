LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday evening, the Lubbock Power & Light outage map showed more than 1,300 homes or businesses lost power. That included the studios of KAMC and KLBK.

An LP&L spokesperson said lightning struck a large power pole. Crews were dispatched to the area and were working to fixed the damaged equipment and restore power to customers.

We will provide updates when possible, and we apologize for the interruption in programing.