School bus cameras coming to Lubbock-area buses

LUBBOCK, Texas - In the week following School Bus Safety Week, four dangerous accidents at school bus stops nationwide have left parents concerned.

According to Durham School Services, which provides bus services to Lubbock ISD and Frenship ISD, big changes are coming for Lubbock-area buses to keep kids safe.

By December 1, all the buses will be outfitted with cameras.

"It is going to do a 360 [degree] view of what is happening inside the bus. As well as a 180 degree around the road on the stop arm with a clear view of the road, so that we can catch anything," general manager Laura Cortez said.

The recording device can be activated by the driver with the push of a button, or automatically by any sudden change of motion, she said. This way, they can review the footage in case of an accident or incident on the bus.

Cortez added, it will be a useful tool for improving the driver's abilities on the road.

A national spokesperson for Durham said the project will cost them $100,000.

"To Durham, there is no cost for safety," Cortez said.

Also, according to a state law, every new school bus added to the fleet must feature seatbelts.

"I think that's going to change the course of the game for us from a safety standpoint," Cortez said.

Lubbock ISD Police Chief Jody Scifres said these changes do not let Lubbock drivers off the hook.

"There's lots of things you can do to take your attention away from traffic, but that's the worst thing that can happen," Scifres said, adding they take the offense of passing a school bus stop-arm seriously. "If you're fined, it's a minimum of $500."

According to a national survey by the NASDPTS, on one day in 2018, nearly 84,000 drivers illegally passed their buses.

In Lubbock, 23 drivers were given citations by LPD and LISD PD for violating bus laws so far this year. In 2017, only 7 drivers were cited. In 2014, however, 143 citations were given.

"A lot of people think, 'If there's a center turn lane there, it's OK for me to pass a bus.' But no, you cannot," Tino Blanco with LPD's traffic unit said. "You don't know what direction the kids are going to be coming from or what direction they are going to be going once they get off that bus."

Laura Cortez and the officers both agreed, Lubbock has been fortunate, with no major accidents.

"It's keeping in mind that inside this bus is precious cargo," Cortez said.