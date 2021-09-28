Seasonal workers face background checks before return to work

LUBBOCK, Texas — Crowds lined up last weekend for the South Plains Fair and for the return of Nightmare on 19th Street.

Wes Nessman, the owner of the Hub City’s beloved haunted house, said Nightmare on 19th Street is celebrating its 15th year and many of its team has been a part of the attraction for years.

“This is a haunted house. We probably have 100 people here. They love it, they live for it,” Nessman said

Nessman said many members of the team return every year but newcomers can join in the fright.

“I don’t want to break anybody’s heart who wants to be a part of a haunted house, because I see what joy it gives to them,” Nessman said. “So, as long as they’re legally allowed to be around a bunch of people, we’d love to have them.”

While many of these positions are temporary, some are harder to get than others. Many of these seasonal events in Lubbock use KT Black for staffing. KT Black’s Branch Manager Crystal Dominguez said there is a series of screening that candidates have to pass before getting hired.

“Especially because of where we put people and the positions,” Dominguez said. “We do security all over Lubbock, background checks and everything like drug screening. All that comes into play. And it does slim down the number of people we can use.”

But seasonal events have faced many of the same challenges that businesses have been feeling for months. They rely heavily on the people who return to these positions annually.

“It comes down to us having a really, really strong core group,” Dominguez said. “They’re just dedicated to coming back and if it wasn’t for them, honestly this year would have been a nightmare. I don’t think we would have had many employees.”