Update: Teenager hospitalized following shooting early Sunday evening

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 10:51 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 11:41 AM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Lubbock Police Department received reports of multiple shots being fired in the 2100 block of 33rd Street.

Officers were also notified an 18-year-old male arrived at Covenant Medical Center with minor injuries related to a gunshot wound. Responding officers were able to locate a crime scene in the 2100 block of 33rd Street.

At this time, the details surrounding the shooting are unclear and investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)

