Six months since Texas Tech grad went missing in Peru

Texas Tech grad, Carla Valpeoz is still missing in Peru and it’s now been six months, but her family hasn’t given up the search.

On December 12th 2018, the Valpeoz family’s lives turned upside down, when their sister and daughter Carla vanished. Although months have passed, the search is still on.

“It’s been a horrific experience these six months, my family and I have exhausted all the resources we’ve had,” said Carlos Valpeoz, Carla’s brother.

Carla’s family says they’ve hit a dead end.

“The police do not know what happened to my sister, this case has become incredibly complex,” Valpeoz said.

However, that hasn’t stopped them from continuing to work with Peruvian police, the U.S. embassy and the FBI to try and find even one more piece of evidence. Her brother sayid she was in Peru for a friend’s wedding

and decided to stay longer to tour the country.

“We believe that the Peruvian government and the region of Cusco has an obligation and responsibility to find my sister,” Valpeoz said.

He says there’s still no trace of her.

“We’re prepared for all the possibilities here, at this point we know there’s a very good chance she may not be alive, but there still is a possibility that she may be alive,” Valpeoz said.

Her father is still in Cuzco working to find more information.

“My father has been extremely persistent he’ll usually jump in a shared taxi and drive about 40 minutes to Pisac,” Valpeoz said.

Even though he can’t be in Peru, they want to share her story to prevent another family from going through what they’ve been through.

“We believe it is imperitive for other families, other travelers to know what we’re going through, in the event that this might happen to a loved one of yours,” Valpeoz said.