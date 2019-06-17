Slaton Family Medical Clinic rebuilds after destructive fire

LUBBOCK, Texas– Slaton Family Medical Clinic decided to rebuild after a fire destroyed the practice early Saturday morning.

Al Bendeck, the physician’s assistant and owner of Slaton Family Clinic, located in that building for 18 of his 23 years in business.

Despite the fire, he intends to be open in a nearby building in just two weeks.

“I own the building next to the pharmacy. I have a construction crew there right now starting to build a new clinic,” he said. “We order supplies from different companies in bulk so hopefully by the time we are open, we have what we need to treat our patients accordingly.”

Bendeck and his family were devastated by the loss of many valuables, but said due to his large patient load from rural areas and requiring important medical care, he needed to remain open.

“You don’t want to go a week or two without seeing patients,” he said. “If they can’t get their medicine they will have problems.”

Slaton Economic Development Corporation provided a room in their building for Bendeck’s clinic until his new clinic opens.

“This community has been so supportive,” said Bendeck.