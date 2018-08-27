Student rolling back to Tech campus

Some students choose to save money and not pay to park. Instead they are using their feet, bikes or public transportation.

“We see a variety of transportation here, too, various types of skateboards and scooters and other means of transportation and for those we ask that they be safe and aware,” Stacy Stockard, media relations coordinator for Transportation and Parking Services.

More than 7,000 students are biking on the Texas Tech campus.

“Over the past several years, we’ve seen a huge increase in our bicycle population,” Stockard said. “It’s become a very popular form of transportation for many people on campus.”

Bike lanes outside of campus and on campus helps students get to class faster than before.

“I think it’s very safe, yeah. There’s bike lanes that I can get into if there are too many people around,” said Sarah Clifton, a student at Texas Tech.

Tech says it is always important to watch out for pedestrians no matter what kind of transportation you’re using.

“If you’re on a bicycle, watch for pedestrians that may be coming into the crosswalk, even unexpectedly coming onto the sidewalk,” Stockard said.

Besides getting exercise, several students said the best part of not driving is avoiding the search for a parking spot on campus.