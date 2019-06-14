Summer months see increase in car thefts

LUBBOCK, Texas — During the summer months, the South Plains Auto Task Force said the number of car thefts increases.



“We have a lot of kids out of school that will walk up and down the streets,” said Doug Clements, with the Task Force.



Clements said thieves can steal cars quite easily.



“Just walking up and down the street, checking car doors, they find an unlocked car door, they find the keys in it, they’re taking the vehicles,” Clements said.



Clements recommends people take their keys out of the car.



Clements said car thefts have increased in recent years, with the highest reported thefts in 2017 at 1,633.



Since 2018, the number has decreased by 10.7 percent, to 1,473, Clements said.



Clements said when cars are burglarized or stolen, there is also an economic loss relating to insurance companies.

In 2018, a total of 20,945,121 up from $20,836,835 in 2017 and 10,717,932 in 2014. Clements said the reason for the cost increase is due to more expensive vehicles being burglarized.