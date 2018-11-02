Take a ride in historical 1928 commercial airliner Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - The first ever mass produced metal airliner made a pit stop in Lubbock this week, and anyone can experience it for themselves.

The 1928 Ford Tri-Motor is a triple motor commercial airplane. When the Experimental Aircraft Association is not touring it around the United States, it sits at the Liberty Aviation Museum in Ohio.

"This is the queen of the skies. It earned that moniker," said Bill Sleeper, captain of the Ford Tri-Motor.

Prior to the metal airliner, planes were made out of wood and covered in fabric.

"It keeps history alive. You just figure all the lives it's had over the years. It started out in the United States, worked it's way south of the border, worked it's way back here. It is now here, traveling all over the country, doing hundreds of rides per year," Sleeper.

Back in 1928, the flights were considered luxurious, costing more than $300, one way, from coast to coast, he said.

Considering it travels across the country as a historical antique, Sleeper said the plane has a crew of people to maintain it.

"There's a whole team around the airplane for routine maintenance, inspections, oil changes, and things like that," he said.

Flights cost $70 in advance, $75 for walk up and $50 for children 17 and younger. To reserve a spot, visit their website.

The plane will be here until Sunday.