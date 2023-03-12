LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Plans are in place and the land has been secured. A Texas State Veterans Cemetery is coming to Lubbock. We’ll discuss the cost of the project, where the money is coming from and its impact on the Hub City.

Is affirmative action on its way out in Texas? A Lubbock lawmaker has filed new legislation just before the deadline that would outlaw affirmative action policies. We’ll discuss why State. Rep. Carol Tepper (R) says these policies put Texas behind the times.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch segments of this week’s broadcast in the video players below.

Segment 1: Interview with Commander Steve Oilen Concerning the New Veterans Cemetery in Lubbock

Segment 2: Interview with the State Rep. Carl Tepper (R-Lubbock) About Ending Affirmative Action in Texas

Segment 3: President Biden Unveils His Proposed Budget to Congress