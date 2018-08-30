Ted Cruz makes his second stop in Lubbock as O'Rourke catches up in the polls Video

LUBBOCK, TX - Lubbock might be the next focal point for politicians, after several forums with state leaders, the Governor's recent visit and now Senator Ted Cruz making his second campaign stop in Lubbock in less than two weeks.

But in this campaign stop, he focused more on his opponent. And with Congressman Beto O'Rourke catching up to him in the polls, Senator Cruz said his time campaigning is even more important.

On Wednesday, Cruz met supporters at Back 40 Grill. He was greeted to a huge crowd. This even just days after recent polls show O'Rourke is just a few points behind, but Cruz said he's not worried.

"The good thing is that this is still the State of Texas and there's an awful lot more conservatives than liberals," Cruz said. "If we come out and vote our values, we're gonna have a very good election."

One person was escorted out after asking a question and then interrupting the senator many times.

During his time speaking, Cruz touched on the hallmarks of his campaign, one being his stance on immigration reform. He said he supported securing the border mentioning needing three times the amount of border patrol agents, and building a wall.

But he spent a majority of his time talking about his opponent and how he believes O'Rourke's values don't match the values of Texans.

"He's running hard left like Bernie Sanders. He wants to raise your taxes. He's the only democratic senate nominee in the country who has explicitly come out to impeach President Trump," Cruz said. "There's no substance in the matter, just comes out of anger. And that's now what Texas is."

The race for the U.S. Senator seat is getting serious, and Cruz is asking his supporters to help bridge the cap of campaign fundraising money.

"Despite the fact he's running hard left, he's the number on democratic fundraiser in the country. He's outraising our campaign dramatically," Cruz said in his speech.

Right after that moment, Cruz asked his supporters to pull out their check books to donate to his campaign. Many people donated right on the spot.

Cruz also mentioned in an interview his willingness to debate Congressman O'Rourke after he canceled a scheduled debate in Dallas.