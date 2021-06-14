Texas Tech to host 4-step hybrid orientation for incoming students

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University hosts a 4-step hybrid orientation for incoming students in the fall.

Texas Tech’s Associate Director, Zach Manning, said new student orientation was approved months ago. It was decided long before any COVID-19 restrictions were rolled back.

“We made that decision back in February with the information that we had,” Manning said. “Obviously, planning a program for 8,500 new students takes some time and some coordination.”

The university had to make the call long before anyone knew what would happen over the summer. The ultimate decision came down to ensure all students felt safe.

“It was really just providing everyone an opportunity to make their own decision,” Manning said. “Everyone can be advised and registered in the classes safely through their virtual format.

The 4-step hybrid program has two virtue components that include online modules, class registration and advice.

Steps 3 and 4 are opportunities for students to attend events on campus between August 11 and 28. Only steps 1 and 2 are mandatory.

“For the students and guests who want to come to campus, they can choose to do that too, so that’s why we created a raider land experience,” Manning said.

Incoming students must register for a date with advisement [step 2] before completing the online models [step 1]. Not all students find the online orientation process easy to use.

Brady Bohanon, joining Texas tech in the fall, said it wasn’t what he had in mind for orientation.

“I had to do online models before I could talk to my advisers about setting my class schedule or anything, “Bohanon said, “and what the models showed was the traditions of Texas tech and just how the school was.”

The Texas Tech University does list resources on the website with step-by-step instructions. The program is intended to offer consistency and allow all students to choose their own level of engagement.