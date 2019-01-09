Texas Tech vendors make improvements to shorten lines after concession changes Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Lines were improved Tuesday evening in United Supermarkets Arena, after fans complained new changes to the concessions, including alcohol and lower prices, made lines for Saturday's roll-out game too long.

"They were awful. Pretty much as soon as we walked in the door, it was pretty much all the way up at the stands," said Alyssa Castillo a Texas Tech fan.

The concessions are supplied by the vendor Spectra, who said with big changes at sporting events like this, it takes time to get operations running smoothly.

"At a normal men's basketball game, we would sell 300 hot dogs or 400 hot dogs. We quadrupled that number alone. Then we take the nachos, the popcorn, the soda that we sold... It just blew my mind," said Jay Satenspiel, the regional vice president for Spectra.

According to Satenspiel, after every game, the company analyzes their performance so they can improve efficiency and logistics at future events. As a result of Saturday's game, the company increased staff, started cooking earlier, and improved the layout of the stands in the arena, said Satenspiel.

Families and students already noticed visible differences at the start of Tuesday's game.

"There is pretty much no line and they are doing a really good job of getting us in and out," said Josh Trice, a Texas Tech student. "I think they are more prepared for the new prices. They seem to have more people working."