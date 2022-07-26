LUBBOCK, Texas— Head football coach Joey McGuire is expected to make an appearance at the Red Raider Club’s traditional Kickoff Luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on August 26.

“The Kickoff Luncheon, sponsored by Reliant and its parent company NRG, returns to the Red Raider Club calendar to officially kickoff the 2022-23 athletic season,” the press release said. “This year, the Red Raider Club is partnering with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce to produce one large kickoff event for the Lubbock community.”

According to the release, doors will open at 11:15a.m. and the event will begin just after noon. Fans are expected to hear directly from Coach McGuire and Kirby Hocutt, Director of Athletics. The luncheon is scheduled just one week before McGuire leads the team for the first time at the Jones AT&T Stadium against Murray State.

Admission for fans in general seating areas is free. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP before seats sell out. Reserved tables of eight can be purchased for $750.

“Representatives from the Texas Tech Ticket Office will also be on hand for fans wishing to secure their tickets for the entire debut season under McGuire,” the release said. “Season tickets can be purchased online at www.TexasTech.com or by calling 806-742-TECH.”