LUBBOCK, Texas — Two women in Lubbock are working to connect veterans to the resources they need.

Donna Sargent is a veteran that served in the U.S. Air Force for 7 years. She said many female veterans do not take advantage of resources available to them or think they do not qualify.

Lori Simms said her husband served for 12 years. She said she is working to close the gap through the group “Lubbock Veteran Connect.” Simms said she has brought over 200 programs together to make it easier to network and share necessary resources between them.

