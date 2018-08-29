Police chief weighs in after suspected street racers arrested for Saturday's major crash

LUBBOCK, Texas - Police said the two men accused of racing and causing a major weekend crash were going more than 100 miles an hour on Loop 289. After their arrests, Chief Greg Stevens said he is seeing more illegal racing on Lubbock streets.

“They’ve been charged with drag racing, and I don't think people understand what a serious crime that is,” Stevens said.

As the two cars raced down the Loop, they crashed into two other cars, sending a total of six people to the hospital.

As a result, LPD enhanced charges for Tyler Johnson and Jose Flores to second-degree felonies.

“When officers observe this occurring or when there's a crash and our investigation shows us that this occurred, we do arrests for that and we charge that at the highest level possible with the district attorney's office,” Stevens said.

Stevens said racing needs to stop.

“We can show through our statistics that far more people are injured and killed through traffic accidents than random accidents every year,” Stevens said.

Suzanne Kimball, a Lubbock resident, and her family know what it is like to lose someone in a car accident.

“My husband lost a son, not because of drag racing in town but just because of a freak accident, and I've been in an accident with my daughter, and so I think when you have those experiences, your perspective changes in a snap,” Kimball said.

In an effort to stop drag racing and other traffic violators, LPD rolled out a unit of Ford Mustang vehicles last year.