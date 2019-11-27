Tx Dot is reminding drivers to plan their trip before they leave for Thanksgiving break

LUBBOCK, Texas – The holidays mean time for travel and being with family. As you are fueling up and preparing to leave for Thanksgiving break, make sure you plan your route.

They say to make sure you are planning ahead by getting your car ready and checking on the weather.

There’s a possibility of ice and snow across the state Wednesday and Thursday so make sure you check out the Tx Dots website before you hit the road.

“They should be paying attention to the road, checking all your mirrors and just driving safe. What you shouldn’t be doing is texting and driving and even if it’s an emergency pull over,” said Dianah Ascencio, Texas Department of Transportation.

When it comes to inclement weather, make sure you are taking your time, slowing down and giving more space between cars.

“Two to three car lengths and it is always a good idea to scan ahead,” said Ascencio.

Tx Dot will follow the forecast to see if they need to treat roads and monitor as needed.

“Our crews go on round the clock in twelve-hour shifts so we maintain our winter operations as long as the storm continues to impact the area,” said Ascencio.