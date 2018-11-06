Ways to get to the polls on Nov. 6 Video

As the Lubbock County Elections Office prepares for the November 6th, Midterm Election, volunteers around town want to make sure everyone has a chance to vote, including those with disabilities and limited access to transportation.

"Disabilities go far beyond a wheelchair or walker. It's not visually driven. So we make sure we have anything ready for people who have those accessibility," said Dorothy Kennedy, Lubbock County Elections Administrator.

From 7a.m. to 7p.m. Both the Lubbock County Republican and Democratic parties are offering free rides for anyone to and from the polls. They will offer transportation anywhere in the county.

"It's a volunteer effort. We just have people who are passionate about politics and about issues of this state," said Steve Evans, the chairman of Lubbock County Republican Party.

To organize a ride with the republican party, call their headquarters at (806) 797-3197.

To organize a ride with the democratic party, call their headquarters at (806)-749-8683.

Citibus will provide free rides to anyone who shows their voter registration or a sticker stating 'I Voted.'

Uber and Lyft will also offer discounts or free rides to voters. Go to their websites for more information.

In addition, when you get to the polls, Kennedy said they will have curbside assisted voting for individuals who cannot easily get out of their cars. The driver must go in with the disabled individual's I.D., tell them they need to vote from the car, and they will bring all the voting materials outside to the voter, she explained.

If a voter did not mail in their mail-in ballot, they can still ride along and have someone drop it off at the Elections Headquarters downtown. However, they do need to be present with their I.D.

"We do have about 600 people that are still holding onto a mail ballot," said Kennedy.

These opportunities are available on election day because every vote matters, and volunteers want to help give everyone the same voice, said John Gibson, the chairman of Lubbock County Democratic Party.

"I think voters are energized and realize a lot is at stake," said Gibson.

All 37 voter locations can be found at the elections website.