Ways to keep kids safe while home alone

With summer vacation just days away, parents might be worried about leaving their kids home alone while they work or run errands.

Lupe De Los Santos has four kids, and she said it’s different with each one of them. She said she has to make sure they’re mature enough to be left alone for the first time.

“Being a parent, it’s a lot of responsibility, you [have to] make sure that your kids are protected,” De Los Santos said.

Since the state of Texas does not have an age requirement, it’s up to the parent or guardian to make sure the child is safe.

Stephanie Brady, director at Hodges Community Center, began teaching home alone safety courses.

“It was very concerning that some of these kids are left home alone especially to think they don’t know what to do,” Brady said.

For any parent who thinks their children can stay at home alone, try to have emergency plans, to-do lists and important phone numbers posted where the kids can see.

“One of the things we go over with the kids is that it is their right to decide when they can stay home alone,” Brady said.

Hodges Community Center is offering a ‘home alone safety training’ for youth and teens on June 1.

The cost is $15 per child. Online registration is available at www.playlubbock.com