LUBBOCK, Texas – Oscar Shorten was inducted in the National Football Foundation’s Hall of Fame. Shorten said he was honored by the recognition, but he doesn’t officiate games for awards – he does it because he loves being a part of the game in one way or another.

“[When] getting recognition or awards,” Shorten said, ”you look at what’s really there in why you really do what you do. I know at the end of the day, I really do it because I love it all. I’ll officiate football until I can’t move.”

Shorten spent most of his life in West Texas. Growing up in Amarillo, Shorten played football at Tascosa High School and from there he landed a football scholarship at Abilene Christian University. After college, he went on to play on the national stage and played for both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears.

Shorten decided in the early 2000s to switch from playing football to officiating it. He said the choice was made when he decided to settle down and have a family. That way, he could still be on the field and be involved in a different way. Shorten said he believes it all happened exactly the way it was meant to.

“My dad told me something when I was young,” Shorten said. “He said football is life … In every football game there are four or five plays that decide the game, and that’s [true in] officiating, too. The problem is that you don’t know what those four or five plays are or when they’re going to happen.

“So, if you’re given half effort, if you’re loafing on one of those four or five plays, and that’s one of the four or five plays that happens, you’re not going to be prepared in the game that may pass you by. That’s the same way in your life,” he said.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s Athletic Director Max Kattwinkel said he’s had years of experience with Shorten and that he stands for every trait the award represents.

“The thing I noticed about him is he’s so great with people,” Kattwinkel said. “He mentors young coaches that are learning how to coach. He helps kids and athletes learn the game of football. He’s there to help facilitate the game and make it go smoother.”

Kattwinkel isn’t the only one who spoke highly of Shorten and his recent award. Former Texas Tech coach and player Rodney Blackshear said Shorten has officiated many games Blackshear has both played and coached. Blackshear said he and Shorten have not always seen eye to eye, but he always respected him.

“He’s been able to utilize the talent that God gave him, and he just translates that to refereeing and his passion for the game,” Blackshear said. “And you can tell the way he approaches his assignments so to speak over the years it’s the reason for where he’s at right now.”