What rights do you have when posting bad reviews online?

LUBBOCK, Texas — When you leave a negative review online, you expect it to stay online. However, that isn’t always the case.

Tim Castleman is a Lubbock businessman who was sued for defamation after leaving a negative review online.

Castleman claims he never received notice of a court date for the lawsuit, so the judge gave judgement to the company and ruled he owed over $300,000. Soon after, his properties were sold — all while waiting for a trial date for his appeal.

So, what rights does a person have when leaving negative reviews online?

“The First Amendment gives U.S. citizens a lot of rights when it comes to speaking out whether that be on the internet, whether that be in person or in the newspaper or anywhere for that matter,” said Law Professor at Texas Tech University, Rob Sherwin.

However, the amendment does not protect all types of speech.

“The First Amendment doesn’t protect our ability to say false things about people or businesses that harm their reputation,” said Sherwin.

This is the situation Tim Castleman found himself in. Castleman and the courts are trying to determine if the review he posted online is protected by the First Amendment.

In the State of Texas, there are three main layers of protection the amendment offers — particularly around online reviews.

Both stating the truth and a person’s opinions are protected forms of speech. In addition, the Texas Citizens Participation Act is an extra level of protection against lawsuits.

When someone is sued for defamation in Texas, they can use the TCPA to ask the courts to make sure the case against them has merit.

“If you are a citizen and you want to go complain about a person or a company that you’ve done business with, you are totally protected by the First Amendment so long as you limit your complaint or review to a matter of opinion or something that is true. As long as those two things are the case you are going to be absolutely protected by the First Amendment,” said Sherwin.

If someone posts a review online that includes factual assertions and those assertions are found to be false, they open themselves up to being sued for defamation.

In the case of Tim Castleman, the Court of Appeals ruled he not only stated his opinion but he had made statements of fact. The company he was doing business with claimed they had proof his statements were false, and therefore that the First Amendment wouldn’t protect what was said in his review.

“Remember that in all civil cases it’s the plaintiff — the person that is claiming they have been harmed —who has what we call the ‘burden of proof,’ so they actually have to prove that the statement they are complaining about was false,” said Sherwin.

According to Sherwin, these limitations shouldn’t deter folks from speaking their mind online as long as they stick to statements of fact and their own opinions.

“I don’t think people should be concerned about expressing themselves or exercising their First Amendment rights because again as long as you limit your online reviews to things that are true or things that are your opinion you’re going to be protected by the First Amendment,” said Sherwin.

Castleman is currently waiting for a trial in the court of appeals to overturn the Lubbock court’s default ruling. If the court rules in his favor, he will then be able to present his own evidence in court as to why his review is protected by the First Amendment.