White House orders IRS to pay tax refunds despite government shutdown

LUBBOCK, Texas - A lot of people have been worried that a long government shutdown could keep them from getting this year’s tax refund. The White House now says the refunds will be sent, no matter what.

Thegovernment starts accepting tax returns on Jan. 28.Michael Medina, office manager with Angela Hightower Income Tax Services, said this shutdown won’t delay the process, unless you’ve lost important personal information.

The only thing that we've seen on hold and maybe that's today through this morning, is people who have an Identity Protection Pin,” Medina said.

An Identity Protection Pin prevents misuse of your social security number on fraudulent federal income tax returns. Medina said people generally recieve the IP Pins by now, but they haven’t been issued yet. He said those people may have to mail in their returns.

“It does cause a further delay in receiving your refund,” Medina said.

Michael Vester, said he’s been concerned whether or not he’ll get his refund this year.

“I kinda have been concerned about getting a refund this year,” Vester said. “[But] it’s just a paper with some numbers on it, it ain't gonna stop me from working every day.”

Medina recommends filing your taxes as soon as possible. He said he doesn’t expect the government shutdown to have any affect on your returns.

“Be ready, be prepared, have all your documents, your credits, you need your W-2s obviously, soon as you have everything you can go ahead and submit it,” Medina said.