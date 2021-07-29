Will Lubbock reinstate previous restrictions as COVID hospitalizations rise?

LUBBOCK, Texas — Back in October of 2020, Trauma Service Area B, which includes Lubbock, surpassed a COVID hospital positivity rate of 15 percent for 7 days.

Under the executive orders at the time, that meant restaurants were not allowed to go over 50 percent capacity, visits to nursing homes were cut off, among other restrictions.

But as of Thursday, Lubbock’s hospitalization rate has been rising. It’s currently sitting at 8.5 percent.

“I want to make sure that everyone in Lubbock County has the opportunity to be healthy . When we do see and as we are watching these n umbers rising it does concern me,” said Lubbock County Judge, Curtis Parrish.

But what would reaching that 15 percent again what would that mean for Lubbock?

“That number 15 percent was based on executive orders that have already lapsed. Right now we are not under any order for the Governor of any kind,” said Parrish.

Parrish says Lubbock has no plan to issue any mandates or restrictions if the hospitalization rate continues to climb.

“We will follow the Governor’s orders. Whatever the Governor orders we will make sure to follow,” said Parrish.

Governor Greg Abbott sent out an executive order Thursday that said the path forward will rely mainly on personal responsibility, not government mandates.

“Texans have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children to wear masks, open their businesses and engage in leisure activities,” the executive order stated.

The executive order noted that vaccines are still the most effective tool against the virus.

Parrish echoed the governor’s words and asking folks once again to consider getting vaccinated.

“While there is a lot of controversy about it – and I get the controversy – it still works and so we are constantly encouraging people to exercise your freedom of choice and choose to be vaccinated,” said Parrish.

The Lubbock Health Department is still holding vaccine clinics. To find the next one, click here.