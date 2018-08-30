Wish Wednesday: Abby dreams of going to Hawaii Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Abby's one true wish is to visit the beaches of Oahu, Hawaii.

Her wish granters and Main Event surprised her with a big party the day before taking off to paradise.

"We're very excited. This has always been a dream for Abby. To be blessed with this is amazing, it's a dream come true," said Roman Martinez, Abby's dad.

Abby was born with spina bifida, and that same day she had to undergo surgery. Her spine did not close correctly at birth.

"It affects all her nerves and everyday life," said Jennifer Martinez, Abby's mom.

Abby and her family are leaving all the stress and doctor's visits behind.

"They've been through so much. To give back to them and give them a once in a lifetime experience is something I will cherish forever," said Ciara Rasberry, wish granter.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has a great trip planned.

"We'll be going parasailing, she's going to swim with dolphins, take a submarine ride a lot of beach time," said Roman Martinez.

If you'd like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, just give them a call at 806-785-9474.