Woman, 32, Died and Man Arrested After Lubbock Car Crash Sunday Morning
LUBBOCK, TX -- Lubbock Police were called to the scene of a deadly crash Sunday morning at 82nd Street and Indiana Avenue. Police said a Chevy Camaro driven by Carlos Felix Tovar, 21, crashed with a Nissan Altima driven by Johnathan Davila, 32.
A passenger in the Altima, Amanda Gonzales, 32, lost her life. Another passenger in the Altima, Tina Ramos, 31, suffered serious injuries.
Davila and another passenger were hurt, but a police summary indicated their injuries were far less serious. Tovar suffered minor injuries according to the summary.
Police said the Altima was stopped for a red light.
Police also said, “The driver of [the Camaro] failed to control speed and collided with [the Altima].”
This morning, at approximately 1:46 a.m., Patrol officers responded to a car crash with injuries at 82nd Street and Indiana Ave. involving a 2010 Chevy Camaro and a 2009 Nissan Altima.
Investigation revealed that the Camaro was southbound in the 8100 block of Indiana Ave and struck the Altima as it was stopped at the red light going southbound on Indiana Ave at 82nd Street. The driver of the Camaro failed to control his speed and rear ended the Altima.
The driver of the Camaro fled the scene on foot but was later capture by Patrol officers. The back right passenger of the Altima, Amanda Gonzales, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The back left passenger, Tina Ramos, 31 sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to UMC. The driver, Jonathan Davila, 32, sustained serious injuries and was also transported to UMC. The front passenger, Xavier Martinez, 22, received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The driver of the Camaro received minor injuries. He was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Arrestee:
Carlos Felix Tovar – 21
Intoxication Manslaughter
Intoxication Assault
Aggravated Assault
Failure to Stop and Render Aid
The LPD Accident Investigation Team is investigating.
Related Story: Family of Woman Killed in Sunday ‘Manslaughter’ Crash Describes Her as ‘Great Mother’
