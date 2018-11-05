Woman, 32, Died and Man Arrested After Lubbock Car Crash Sunday Morning Image of Carlos Felix Tovar from Lubbock Co. Detention Center [ + - ] Video

LUBBOCK, TX -- Lubbock Police were called to the scene of a deadly crash Sunday morning at 82nd Street and Indiana Avenue. Police said a Chevy Camaro driven by Carlos Felix Tovar, 21, crashed with a Nissan Altima driven by Johnathan Davila, 32.



A passenger in the Altima, Amanda Gonzales, 32, lost her life. Another passenger in the Altima, Tina Ramos, 31, suffered serious injuries.



Davila and another passenger were hurt, but a police summary indicated their injuries were far less serious. Tovar suffered minor injuries according to the summary.



Police said the Altima was stopped for a red light.



Police also said, “The driver of [the Camaro] failed to control speed and collided with [the Altima].”

