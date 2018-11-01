Woodrow Fire Department raising money to build two new stations

Loop 88 construction should start in just a few years, and with that, the Woodrow Fire Department will have to move.

The department is already busy raising money to build two new locations.

One will be near Lubbock-Cooper High School.

The other one in Southwest Lubbock area.

“The new loop is gonna be constructed, and of course, it's going to be a 20-year project, but they have to get the land, buy all the buildings, tear those buildings down so they can start construction,” said Lt. Chris Hixson of the Woodrow Fire Department.

Hixson said there is still a lot that they have to do, too.

They are building two new fire stations, and soon, they'll have to knock down their existing station.

“We're still in negotiations with the state over the purchase of this fire station. That's where the majority of the money's gonna come, to build the next two fire stations,” Hixson said.

However, it might not be enough to fully equip two new stations.

“We're probably looking at $300,000-400,000 per station, and that is basically just a box to keep our fire trucks in, and a box to train in,” Hixson said.

They have already raised about $10,000 but need more.

“They've already started tearing down some of our neighbors, so they told us we'd be the last ones to be evicted. I don’t know if that time frame is going to be two years, three years down the road,” Hixson.

If you want to donate, go to www.gofundme.com/woodrow-vfd

