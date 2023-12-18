Lubbock, Texas — The City of Lubbock program, Keep Lubbock Beautiful, said the program came about in the late 1980s as part of the Keep America Beautiful program that followed Keep Texas Beautiful.

“Picking up trash is just one of the three responsibilities that it oversees,” Customer Service Supervisor for Keep Lubbock Beautiful, Del Rio Mullen said. “We also do beautification projects where if it’s a mural or something on public property, we can help run the boards. And of course, with our recycling program, we have a dedicated recycling educator and supervisor, so we fall into line helping her out promote what recycling is beyond just the blue bins”.

A resident of 30 years, Jeff Smith, told EverythingLubbock.com he is happy a program like Keep Lubbock Beautiful is in the Hub City.

“I see people trying to do recycling in the neighborhoods. I see people trying to keep things clean,” Smith said. “And I think that’s important for all of us. And it makes people who visit see a beautiful place that we know it is.”

Mullen said it’s because of the volunteers the program is a success.

“The volunteers are the heart and soul of what we do,” Mullen expressed. “So right now, it’s we’re kind of more reactive than we are proactive in terms of we need volunteers to come to us and we’ll go out there and meet them with whatever it is they need.”

With the new year, Mullen hopes that more volunteers will be available to help with Keep Lubbock Beautiful projects.

“An average person throws away 4.4 pounds of trash in a day. The average volunteer in a two-hour event will pick up the equivalent of 7 to 8 people’s worth of trash in 2 hours,” Mullen said. “So one person can make a big difference across the board. And if we just keep multiplying it by volunteer, we’re going to see a change in Lubbock.”