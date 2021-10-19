Killeen PD speaks out on weekend shooting

KILLEEN, Texas – Club Legends in Killeen has a deadly history.

“Two people have been killed. Numerous people have been shot. Bunch of people have been assaulted. We cannot let that go on. And we will not let it go on,” says Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.

Police are currently investigating a shooting which left one man dead and three injured at the club early Saturday morning.

“Now, it looks like there was a conflict between two groups of people who were attending the club,” Kimble says.

Chief Kimble says this is the 14th homicide Killeen has seen this year. This is the second murder at this club, with the weapon of choice being a handgun.

“There’s been 111 reported incidents at this establishment, and that includes people who were killed, people who have been stabbed, and otherwise assaulted,” says Chief Kimble.

With this many incidents reported at Club Legend, could the club see a nuisance complaint?

“We would have to look at all the activity that is associated with the club, one big crime, then we will look at the parking issues. We will look at the complaint issues,” says Chief Kimble. “In the initial stages of what we were investigating this weekend, we do not believe, at this point, it is gang related,” says Chief Kimble.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos, or any information about this shooting to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here.