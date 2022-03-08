LUBBOCK, Texas — Beverley Nichols, the furry godmother behind Furry Godmothers Kitten Rescue, said Tuesday that she realized kitten season had officially begun yesterday when she received 13 “bottle babies.”

“You can find kittens any time of year because we have so much sunshine. That’s kind of what the cats go by,” she explained.

However, she normally notices an influx of kitten births by the time college baseball season starts.

This year, kitten season came late. Nichols said she believes this could be a sign that the feral cat population in Lubbock is under control, but she can’t say for certain.

“Generally, you see an [increase] in kitten births during the springtime; a lot of kittens coming in, people calling about kittens they find in their yard,” Director of Lubbock Animal Services Steven Greene told KLBK News.

Yesterday, a cat at LAS gave birth to four kittens- one stillborn. The shelter works to place those kitties in a foster home.

Normally when the shelter receives kittens without a mom, the first call LAS makes is to Furry Godmothers Kitten Rescue.

What should you do if you find a litter of kittens outside?

According to Furry Godmothers Kitten Rescue, if the kittens are curled up in a ball, clean and appear to be content, the mom is likely watching you from a different location or might be out hunting.

“Just go away. Leave them alone,” she said, adding you can check on them in a day or two.

However, if you come across kittens and they’re screaming, dirty and trying to find food, you should act quickly. The first thing you should do, Nichols said, is warm the kittens.

“Call your vet or look on Facebook for rescues. Reach out to somebody,” she added.

You can find Furry Godmothers Kitten Rescue on Facebook.

For more information on what to do if you find a litter of kittens, visit Lubbock Animal Service’s website.