12-year-old raises money for those hard of hearing

LUBBOCK, Texas - Isaiah Baire's book, Diary of a Hard of Hearing Kid, has reached hundreds. He said he's already sent a couple checks to the Hear the World Foundation.

He has received several letters from readers who let him know the book has touched their hearts.

"I think this would encourage a lot of kids," said Baire.

You would think losing your hearing would create some obstacles, but not for Isaiah. Instead, he embraces it. He published a book telling his life story to show people what it's like living with a cochlear implant.

"It's just basically transferring the sound into my head without having to hear through my actual ear," said Baire.

All the profits will go to the Hear the World Foundation, which gives cochlear implants to those who cannot afford it.

You can buy the Diary of a Hard of Hearing Kid for $10 here.