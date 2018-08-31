Texas Tech teams up with 3D body scanning program to help find accurate sizes

LUBBOCK, Texas - It can be pretty frustrating going store to store and finding a different size in all of them. However, a new 3D scanning program at Texas Tech could help put a stop to this.

"If you're one of the people who has trouble finding clothes in your size, or comfortable cars, there's one thing you can do to help solve that problem, and it's to come here and participate in the survey," said Chad Shehdan, working with Size North America.

Size North America and Texas Tech University are teaming up to get the exact measurements of everyone here in Lubbock.

"It's nothing scary. It's basically just a laser pointer that goes over your body, and it triangulates your body as it goes all the way down," said Shehdan.

The 3D scanning happens in a trailer that has been all over the country, with more than 18,000 people participating in the survey. Shehdan says the best way to get an accurate sample of North America, was to bring the study to them.

"It takes a lot of time to set up a 3D body scanner, so this way it's just more efficient to just park somewhere and set up," said Shehdan.

The trailer will remain in Lubbock until October 7, if you would like to make an appointment you can make one HERE.