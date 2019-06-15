A Jung family affair

LUBBOCK, Texas — Junior Texas Tech infielder, Josh Jung, has made quite the name for himself in West Texas.

After turning down the chance to play professionally, and coming to Tech, he became the second highest draft pick in program history, going eighth overall to the Texas Rangers.

Josh’s parents, Mary and Jeff, said Josh started playing baseball when he was two, and it didn’t take long for him to fall in love with the game.

“I saw an article in the newspaper under classifieds,” Jeff said. “There was a league on the south side of San Antonio and they had t-ball.”

After some debate, Jeff said, little brother Jace, decided he wanted to commit to play at Tech too.

“Josh talked with him too,” Jeff said. “And said it doesn’t matter where you go, you’re still gonna have Jung on the back of your jersey, and you’re still gonna be my little brother.”

Omaha could be the last time Tech fans see Josh, and for his parents, they said it will be nothing short of emotional.

“There’s a lot of people that are involved not just us,” Jeff said. “Coach Tadlock, and

Coach Thomas, Joe Hughes, and Ray Hayward, they’ve done so much for our family and done so much.”