Adventure Park to open in the Spring 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas - Adventure Park plans to open its doors sometime in the spring of 2019. The park was supposed to open in the end of 2018, but never did.

Amid recent construction, Adventure Park officials said they are getting ready to open their doors.

"We've been working on this for a long time now, and we are so excited to see this process finished and people enjoying the park," said Kai Evans, Director of Operations for Adventure Park.

Evans acknowledges the park was supposed to have been open in the winter of 2018, but said an especially wet year put construction behind schedule.

"The rain was just awful, We haven't had that much rain in Lubbock in a long time," said Keith Davidson, Project Manager. "There were days we couldn't work because our site looked like it was underwater."

Officials said they hope the park will be able to open later this year, but the park's main attractions will not be finished in time.

"Right now our elevation is about 8 feet lower than it should be, and because of all the rain we've had to bump several of our projects," Evans said. "The zip line and rope course are on their way, but probably won't be there when we first open."

While Davidson and Evans said they know it's been a long process getting to this point, they think Adventure Park Lubbock will provide family fun that is well worth the wait.

"We don't have anything like this in Lubbock, and it's going to be a great place to relax and just have fun with your friends and family," Davidson said. "We are very excited to get this project off the ground."