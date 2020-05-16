An inside look at how Lubbock Fire Rescue trains

LUBBOCK, Texas — The coronavirus pandemic has forced gyms to close, and in turn, people have had to get creative when it comes to staying fit at home. However, for Lubbock Fire Rescue, this is their reality year round.

Lieutenant Phillip Grandon with LFR said firefighters have to find creative ways to workout, at their fire station.

“They say firefighters are occupational athletes,” Grandon said. “So we have to stay in shape year round, because we never know what they job is going to throw at us and we have to be physically prepared for it.”

Grandon said LFR is required to workout an hour every day, along with both yearly stress and physical tests.

With the physical challenge always comes the mental challenge,” Grandon said. “You don’t want to be thinking you’re tired or feeling so tired that it affects your focus on the fireground.”

Whether they’re fighting fires or working out at one of their facilities, Grandon said they’re never alone.

“Crew workouts are essential because when you’re working out with the guy next to you,” Grandon said. “You know his limitations, you know how far you can push him, he can push you.”

“It’s that crew integrity,” he said, “that brotherhood bond that helps us push each other and get better.”