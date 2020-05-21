As meat prices rise, local business worries about low availability

LUBBOCK, Texas — On top of the many challenges restaurants face due to the Coronavirus, there’s now the added pressure of rising meat costs and low availability.

COVID-19 has forced some meat processing plants to either close or slow down production which is taking a toll on restaurants that make most of their profit from selling meat.

Kyle Farris, owns The Shack BBQ, and said the price of brisket has risen from $3 per pound, to $7.20 just this week.

“We’re a mostly protein business so potato salad doesn’t sell barbecue,” Farris said. “It’s brisket, sausage and ribs that sells barbeque.” “It is nerve wrecking so we’re gonna try our hardest to do whatever we can to find alternatives and if we can, make them taste good and try them out.”

The Shack BBQ open Friday thru Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will sell brisket for the remainder of this week until they sell out. At the completion of the week, Farris said the meat is just too expensive to buy, and he’s waiting for the price to drop before buying anymore.

“Our goal is to keep as much stuff on the menu as possible but also we have a business to keep open,” Farris said.