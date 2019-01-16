Beijing company gives kids in China the opportunity to learn English Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Across the globe in China, over half a million kids are being taught English, by teachers in America.

According to their website, VIP Kid is a company that allows children in China to have one-on-one English lessons with American teachers, via webcam.

Sarah Shutic, a teacher at Lubbock-Cooper High School, said she applied to be a VIP Kid teacher a little over a year ago as a way to make an additional income for her family.

"All these awesome teachers who love teaching, when you become a teacher you accept that it comes with you know that salary," Shutic said. "VIP kid is a way that you can still make money from home."

Shutic said teachers can sign up and work from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. and each lesson is 25 minutes.

"Base pay rate is anywhere from seven to nine dollars per class," Shutic said. "So you earn 14 to 22 dollars per hour."

To be a teacher for VIP Kid, Shutic said you do not need to have a teaching certification, or be able to speak Chinese.

"I love it doesn't interfere with my family and for me the extra income is that much more I can pay off on my student loans," Shutic said.

The application process consists of an interview and a mock lesson, once hired, Shutic said you can begin teaching as much or as little as you want.

"Being able to educate other people is one of the most important things because it's just not education," Shutic said. "We're making these poeple that are going to go on and do great things and I get to play just a tiny little part in that and I think that's really cool."

Shutic said for those who are interested in becoming a VIP Kid teacher, she offers free mentoring and can be contacted at the email below.

SarahQCI.vipkid@gmail.com