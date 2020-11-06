Beloved member of Smyer community dies from coronavirus complications

SMYER, Texas — The Cavazos family is in mourning following the death of Martha Cavazos due to coronavirus complications on Wednesday.

“Martha and I met when she was 15 years old. We married when she was 18 and I was 19,” her husband, Juan Cavazos said.

Martha Cavazos and her husband Juan settled in her hometown of Smyer to begin their lives together. Not long after, she took a job at Smyer Independent School District, working in the cafeteria.

“She became a Pre-K ed and got her certification, and she had an opportunity to move up as a secretary,” Juan said.

Juan said she remained in the position at the elementary school for 26 years.

“She was a nurse, she was a translator,” Cavazos said. “She was whatever they needed her to be. She was always looking after the children.”

A few weeks ago, Martha tested positive for COVID-19. She began to have a respiratory problems, so Juan took her to the hospital.

“A few days became a week, and then two weeks and three weeks and she just got progressively worse,” Cavazos said.

Martha had been a healthy person, so it was a surprise when she spent two weeks on a ventilator. He said the worst part was not being able to be with her.

“Unfortunately, it just overcame her,” Cavazos said.

Cavazos said she was a woman who made an immense impact on the Smyer community.

“She would love you and she cared,” Cavazos said.

He said she would make everyone feel part of the family.

“She was the most beautiful soul that I’ve ever met. Very kind and joyful,” Cavazos said.

Cavazos said they are thankful to the Smyer community for their prayers, and the nurses who took care of her. He said what will help their family get through their loss is her love.

“We’ll be able to express that love that she showed us to our grandkids and our children, and she will live forever in our hearts,” Cavazos said.

Cavazos, like many other families on the South Plains, asks that folks take every precaution during the pandemic.

Martha was 61.