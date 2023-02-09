LUBBOCK , Texas – When Jackie Robinson was making history in Major League Baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Kansas City Monarchs were dominating the Negro Leagues, a semi-pro baseball team in West Texas was slowly, making a name for itself.

The Lubbock Black Hubbers.

Cheryl Ross-Gambles’ grandfather, John “Big Train” Childress, played for the team in 1950.

“He was a pitcher, and from the stories he told, he was the coldest pitcher there was,” said Ross-Gambles.

According to the Lubbock County Historical Commission, The Black Hubbers were started in the late 1920s by Bob and Earl Johnson and played on a field between College Ave (now-University). and the Clovis Highway, behind where Cavazos Middle School stands today.

“I’ve heard him tell stories about playing baseball,” said Ross-Gambles. “He loved the game and he tried to get all of his boys to play.”

The team was considered “one of the most outstanding colored baseball teams in Texas” and played against other black-teams in the West Texas-New Mexico League in the 40s and 50s.

Unfortunately, it is hard to find rosters and season records for the Black Hubbers, unlike for the Lubbock Hubbers, the city’s all-white minor league baseball team that refused to sign black players

“He [my father] wanted to play with the white Hubbers, but of course back then, that was a no-no,” said Lubbock County Commissioner Gilbert Flores.

Raymond Flores, a Hispanic man, played alongside Childress on the 1950 Black Hubbers team.

“I mean, that’s why the Black Hubbers were formed,” said Flores. “I heard he was a hell of a pitcher back in the 50s and 40s.”

While an overwhelming majority of men who played for the Black Hubbers have now passed away, there is one story about the team that Flores said continues to live on.

“They finally arranged a game with the white Hubbers and they didn’t finish the game,” said Flores. “Around the 4th or 5th inning, they stopped the game because they did not want to get embarrassed. These guys [Black Hubbers] were fantastic. “

Photos courtesy of the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library.