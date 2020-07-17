Borden County one of five Texas Counties without single case of coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of Friday, the Texas Association of Counties reports 249 counties in Texas have confirmed at least one coronavirus case. In total, there are 254 counties in the state. Borden County remains one of five counties in Texas without a single coronavirus case.

County Judge Ross Sharp said there are approximately 640 people living in Borden County. In Gail, a town in Borden County, there are about 200 people. He said it is a tight-knit community where everyone is friendly with each other.

Judge Sharp said social distancing isn’t something out of the ordinary since everything is already so spread out.

“Our people are very good here,” Sharp said. “Our citizens… we don’t really gather. We’ve got two little convenient store type things and those people are doing what they’re supposed to do.”

In counties with fewer than 20 cases of coronavirus, masks are not required in public spaces. However Sharp still recommends it.

With the growing number of cases throughout the state, Sharp said he is a bit nervous. He said it is only a matter of time before Borden County confirms its first case.

“We do have two solar projects that are under construction in the county,” Sharp said. “One of those we’re on our second round. One of those had confirmed cases, but the way it’s written, they’re not residents of Borden County so they don’t count against us.”