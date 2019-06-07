Boys & Girls Club receives makeover

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Ted Phea Boys & Girls Club in East Lubbock got a fresh coat of paint in their teen

room, courtesy of Sherwin-Williams.

Sherwin-Williams District Manager, Kenton Baron, said they have partnered with the club for several years because they have a personal connection to the non-profit.

“A lot of our employees have kids that play at the Boys and Girls Club,” Baron said. “So it was just kind of a natural fit for us.”

Al Duvall, the site director, said they rely on donations, so having Sherwin-Williams come out means everything to the kids at the club.

“The kids need some place that’s positive,” Duvall said. “Some positive role models, a place they can

come and feel welcome and have activities to do.”