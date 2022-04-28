LUBBOCK, Texas – A break-in at Grace Funeral and Cremation Center left them with one less limousine.

The limousine was found at Fisher Auto and Glass on Wayne Avenue on Thursday afternoon, but those involved do not know yet who is responsible for the break-in and burglary.

Grace Funeral Care has been in the area for around three years. However, they’ve been at this new location right off of Interstate 27 for only two months.

When employees arrived to work Wednesday morning between 8:00 and 9:00 a.m., the executive assistant noticed one of their vans wasn’t parked like it usually is. She then approached the van to find doors opened, wires missing, and floorboards pulled up.

She then went inside to grab the keys, not aware the criminal was still around, and discovered multiple keys missing. After police arrived on scene, alarms began going off.

“All of the vehicle’s alarms started to go off,” owner and president Devontai Guines said. “At that point, we realized that someone was in the building.”

His assistant then saw to her left that someone was taking off in one of their limousines. Guines said the police attempted to chase the vehicle but was unsuccessful in stopping it.

Not only did the criminal take off with some of their fleet, but they soon figured out their facility had been ransacked. Some pictures posted on social media showed the door handle was messed with and stuff was knocked over.

Guines said this is the first time Grace Funeral Care has ever been broken into, robbed, and vandalized.

While the neighborhood has gotten somewhat safer over the years, Guines believes the two nearby hotels bring in folks with bad intentions.

“The area has gotten better, here off the interstate, with Lowrey Field being to the back of us and several churches,” he said. “But, there’s some things that they’re working on.”

No one was hurt or injured during the incident. Lubbock Police are still investigating who’s responsible.