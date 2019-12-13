Brownfield hosting first Downtown Reindeer Fun Run Saturday

BROWNFIELD, Texas– The Brownfield Chamber of Commerce is holding its first Downtown Reindeer Fun Run Saturday, December 14 at 9:00 a.m.

The race will start outside Forever Nutrition and will head southwest to West Harris, according to a Brownfield Chamber of Commerce news release. The run will then continue to South 5th up to Tate, then to 4th up to Broadway and will finish at the courthouse.

People are encouraged to wear a Christmas costume and can win a cash card for the best costume, the release states.

People interested in the run also have the option to jog or walk. Children and pets are also welcome to enter into the event, according to the release.

The entry fee is $10 and $5 for children 12 and under. People can preregister at the Brownfield Chamber of Commerce, 221 Lubbock Road.