Business burglarized after being open for one month

LUBBOCK, Texas - Four businesses were burglarized Wednesday night, one of which had only been open for a month. The owners of River Spirit Liquore Store, said up to a thousand dollars worth of equipment and money was stolen from their location.

"I got a call around four in the morning, and the police said we had been broken into," said Esther Zhang, co-owner of River Spirit Liquore Store. "It's terrible because this is my first business, and we work really hard for everything we have."

The suspect stole 200 dollars in cash, a laptop, and a cash register. Police are still looking for the suspect.