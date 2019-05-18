KLBK News

Business burglarized after being open for one month

By:

Posted: May 17, 2019 10:47 PM CDT

Updated: May 17, 2019 10:47 PM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas - Four businesses were burglarized Wednesday night, one of which had only been open for a month. The owners of River Spirit Liquore Store, said up to a thousand dollars worth of equipment and money was stolen from their location.

"I got a call around four in the morning, and the police said we had been broken into," said Esther Zhang, co-owner of River Spirit Liquore Store. "It's terrible because this is my first business, and we work really hard for everything we have."

The suspect stole 200 dollars in cash, a laptop, and a cash register. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected