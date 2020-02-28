Chief Mitchell hits 100 days in office

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Thursday marks 100 days since Lubbock Police Chief, Floyd Mitchell, took office.

Mitchell came to Lubbock from Temple, and wasted no time getting to work.

“The opportunity to be on the ground floor of changing the way we police in a major city like Lubbock,” Mitchell said, “was very enticing to me.”

Since starting as Chief, LPD has broken ground on two patrol division stations with a third on the way.

However, along with the positive, Mitchell said he isn’t shying away from the tragedies that have taken place during these 100 days.

“I think some of the things that have affected me and this department in the first 100 days are emotional and psychological roller coasters that we’ve gone through,” Mitchell said.

At the turn of the year, Lubbock saw a double homicide, multiple fatal accidents, and lost two first responders in the line of duty.

“You have to take a step back and make sure that we are tending to the emotions,” Mitchell said. “To the psychological welfare and well being to the people that you work with and work for.”

Mitchell said he has begun to evaluate the current mental health programs in place for officers.

“Us around here we jokingly say we wish we could go back to the end of the year and have a reboot,” Mitchell said.