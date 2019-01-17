Coach Beard bonds with students at Chimy's Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Students are back in town as the Spring semester begins at Texas Tech University, which is great news for Chris Beard, head basketball coach.

Coach Beard has said how important it is to have a strong fan base at home games, and in order to have that, you need the space for the students.

Texas Tech ranks first in the Big 12 Conference with 4,000 seats made avaliable to students at each home basketball game.

"We gotta get really good players, play a tough schedule, coach well," Beard said. "But at the top of that list, we've got to become a homecourt advantage and to do that our student body is the core of our crowd."

In an effort to connect more with the fans, Coach Beard met face to face with students at Chimy's, and recorded a live edition of his segment, "Fireside Chat."

Kristen Wolf, a Texas Tech student, said she attended the event in hopes of getting to know Coach Beard better, and to celebrate with the students before the Iowa State game.

"Having the coaches come out really gives a good connection to the students and shows that it's not just about our players, it's about our school and our school spirit and having everyone here," Wolf said.

Hundreds of students attended the event, including Angelo Casaburri, who said he lives, breathes and screams Texas Tech basketball.

"I think Coach Beard as a whole he's changed the program," Casaburri said. "He's changed the culture a lot and he's made it more enjoyable for fans and that really shows."

Coach Beard said events like this are part of continuing the relationship with students, and will help the team in their quest for a championship.

"Anything we can do to get our student body involved in our basketball team I'm all for and I'll support in every way," Beard said.