Congregation Shaareth Israel hosts memorial service honoring Pittsburgh shooting victims Video

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - The Congregation Shaareth Israel decided to host a inter-faith and community memorial honoring those killed in the Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

"Its a ceremony of memorialization, renewal and hope," Jonathan Marks, President Congregation Shaareth Israel said.

Marks said they've received an out pouring of support from the community since the shooting so they decided a public memorial was the best idea.

"We are their brothers and their friends. We are much like them. We are Americans concerned about our world and the people in it," Marks said.

If you would like to attend the ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m.. The Temple is located at 6928 83rd St, Lubbock, TX 79424.