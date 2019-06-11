Controversy surrounding Mae Simmons swimming pool

Lubbock, Texas -- Two thousand signatures were signed for an online petition to keep Mae Simmons swimming pool, but the City said closing has never been the plan.

"I don't want to send anybody into hysteria thinking that they're going to show up next week, and the pools are going to be closed, because that's just not true," said Sheila Patterson-Harris, Council woman for District 2.

The petition came after community members claimed 'staff members' at the pool had told them Mae Simmons was going to close for the 2020 season. Despite knowing the pool will not be closed for the season, activists want the council to give documentation proving it will never be closed.

"This is a part of our history, this is the pool I've been going to since I was a little boy," said Gordon Harris, a local activist. "Even if they say it won't happen, we want some legal backing to make sure it never does."

Lubbock Parks & Recreation said they are not aware of any employees making these claims.